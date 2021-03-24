SHEFFIELD — Marquise Corday Long, 28, died March 17, 2021. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Watkins Cemetery, Barton.

