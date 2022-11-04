LEIGHTON — Marquitta Renee Staggs, 65, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, November 5, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mitchell Hallmark and Angela Vandiver officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton.
Marquitta was a lifelong resident of Leighton and worked as an RN at Shoals Hospital for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Lucian Tidwell; grandson, Kayne King; and nephew, Bradley Franks.
Marquitta is survived by her husband, Lynn Staggs; daughters, Tara Lanier (Jody), Kayla Puckett (Adam), and Leah King; stepdaughter, Aimee Staggs; sisters, Lucy Lowry, Karen Franks, and Catrina Crumpton; grandchildren, Payton Ledbetter (Blake), Laken Langston (Patric), Katie Ridgeway (Ben), Kess Lanier, Kaydence King, and Brody King; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Patric Langston, Blake Ledbetter, Trevor Lowry, Cooper Oliver, Scott Oliver, and Ronnie Davenport.
