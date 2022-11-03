LEIGHTON — Marquitta Staggs, 65, died November 2, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

