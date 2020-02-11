SHEFFIELD — Lynn Caldwell left her earthly body after an illness, and joined her Heavenly Father, and reunited with her earthly father, on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She was born on March 12, 1950, in Dalton, GA, to Carolyn and Marshall Love.
Lynn was predeceased by her father, Francis M. Love; and first husband, Lynn Rich.
Survivors include her husband, Wallace Caldwell; daughter, Katie Caldwell; mother, Carolyn Love; brother, Tim Love (Sandra); sister, Jane Hotchkiss (Charles); nieces/nephew, Ashley Sellers (Todd), Amanda Holland (Chris) and Evan Hotchkiss (Katie).
Her faith in the Lord began with her baptism in 1959. Lynn was a member of the 1968 graduating class at Sheffield High School, and a 1972 graduate of Auburn University (something she was passionate about). Lynn was dedicated to her family, loved reading and education, and never stopped learning.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any public library, or the Sheffield Education Foundation, 300 W. Sixth Street, Sheffield, Alabama 35660.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
