PHIL CAMPBELL — Marshal M. (Bud) McMicken age 83, of Phil Campbell, AL, was born on January 28, 1939 and passed away March 18, 2022 at Russellville Health Care of natural causes.
He was a lifelong resident of Phil Campbell and of the Baptist faith. He was also a Mason and a retired self-employed carpenter.
Bud was an avid fisherman, loved watching football and spending time at the lake house with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Linda Nix McMicken and his son Darren McMicken.
Visitation was held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 2pm-3pm with the funeral service following at 3pm. Bro. Terry Buster officiated.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented