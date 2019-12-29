FLORENCE — Marshall Terry Wooten, age 64, of Florence, passed away December 26, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Tony Despigno. Survivors include his wife, Penny Haynes Wooten; mother, Joyce Despigno; children, Tara Fifth, Nolan Booth, Hamilton Booth and Aubrey Ann; grandchildren, Payton, Lucas, Piper, Pacey and Jackson Fifth; brothers, Victor and Vito; sisters, Debbie, Becky, Denise and Donna; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry loved riding his motorcycle, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone at Shoals Hospice for their kind and loving care for Terry and his family during his last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s name may be made to Shoals Hospice.
Commented