RUSSELLVILLE

Marta Angelica Gonzalez, 72, died June 7, 2021. Graveside service was 3 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directed. She was the wife of Pastor Gonzalo Gonzalez.

