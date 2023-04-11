F 4.11.23 Martha Adams.jpg

FLORENCE — Martha Angela Fry Adams, age 60, of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023. A memorial visitation was Monday, April 10th from 4:00 till 6:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.

