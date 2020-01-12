RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Martha A. Massey, 76, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away January 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Russellville, she had lived in the area all of her life. She had worked in the garment industry and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Visitation with family and friends will be Monday, January 13, 2020, from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will be at Dempsey Cemetery.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her children, Michael Massey and wife Jane, Joey Massey, Marilyn Logan and husband David; grandchildren, Allison Bailey and husband Jonas, Jake Logan, Brooklyn Massey, Josh Trapp, Drake Trapp; great grandchildren, Zeke and Nate; brothers, William Beem, Freddy Beem and wife Annette; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jerry O’Neal Massey; son, Gregory O’Neal Massey; and parents, William and Opal Sherer Beem.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
