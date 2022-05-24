MUSCLE SHOALS — Martha Alberta Harvey Michael, 90, died May 22, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia. The service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Roy Michael. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.