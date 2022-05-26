MUSCLE SHOALS — Martha Alberta (Harvey) Michael died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 22, 2022 in Muscle Shoals, AL. She was 90 years old. Martha is survived by children Pamela Amorin (Jose) of Phoenix, AZ and Lisa Eckl (David) of Florence, AL, by grandchildren Rachel Amorin, Joey Amorin of Phoenix, AZ, Hillary Brown (Garland), Haley Eckl, of Florence, AL and Holly Eckl of Killen, AL and great-granddaughter, Adley Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Delaney and Dewie (White) Harvey, her husband Roy Parvin Michael, and her sisters Nellie Blye Campbell and Lila Lee Roberts.
Martha was born in the Mount Bethel community near Rogersville, AL in 1931. She graduated from Decatur Senior High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked for the public accounting firm Ernst & Ernst in Birmingham, AL.
In 1957, Martha married U.S. Army Lieutenant Roy Michael. Martha created a supportive and loving home for her family during her husband’s 20 year military career, navigating through twelve relocations in North America and Europe and two tours of combat duty in Vietnam. Martha and Roy moved to Muscle Shoals, AL after Roy’s retirement from the U.S. Army in 1974. Martha was an active and dedicated member of the United Methodist Church. She served many years on visitation committees as a former member of the Muscle Shoals FUMC congregation and as a current member of the Tuscumbia FUMC congregation. She loved Bible study and music and she supported Sunday school and choir ministries her entire life. Martha also pursued her interest in music by learning and playing the violin with the local community symphony for several years. She was known for her contagious laugh and good humor. She perfected the art of hospitality for family, friends and her community. Martha loved her family and her family is forever grateful for the life she shared with us.
Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Tuscumbia, AL. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support Faith Promise Missions at Tuscumbia FUMC.
Pallbearers are Joey Amorin, Garland Brown, Mark Cupps, Nicholas Cupps, Bill Howard Jr and Fred Boughner. Williams Funeral Home of Florence is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
