TUSCUMBIA — Martha Ann Cate Rea,75, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Danny Stanford will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Cate, Sr. and Wanda McKee; and daughter, Regina Delane Rea.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle McGuire (Paul); brother, John Cate, Jr. (Lynda); sister, Mary Hall (JC); grandchildren, Katie McGuire, Travis McGuire, and Lindsay McGuire; niece, Ronda Moon (Darrell); nephew, Chris Cate (Hope); three great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
