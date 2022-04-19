PHIL CAMPBELL — Martha Ann Farmer (McDougal), 82 years old of Phil Campbell, AL. passed away April 17, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Sammy Taylor and Brother Nick McSpadden officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery.
Martha was a member of Mount View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell Study Club, and numerous community volunteer organizations. She lived and raised her children in Chicago, where she also worked and retired from the Wrigley Company. Martha was a lifetime servant of God and was loved by all who knew her.
She was born December 4, 1939, in Sheffield, AL to Litt and Linda McDougal.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Birdie Jackson, Carrie Jackson, Flossie Green, Mildred McDonald, Christine Jackson, and Mamie Vess; her brothers, Marvin, Eddie, Fred, and Jessie McDougal.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Farmer; her children, Regina Ondyak (Mike), Deb Ryan (Jim), Phillip Farmer (Sherry), and Angela Farmer; grandchildren, Kevin Ondyack, Jessica Shipley, Amanda Ondyak, James Ryan IV, Phillip Farmer Jr., Matthew Farmer, Emily Farmer-Alroth, Liam Farmer-Alroth, Sarah Farmer, and Evelyn Farmer-Alroth; her great-grandchildren, Sophie Ondyak, Hannah Guzman, Rachel Rudisill, Rose Farmer, Avery Shipley, Matthew Farmer Jr., Joey, and Summer; her great-great-grandchildren, Lareina and Gavin Guzman; sisters, Littia Wolfe and Bessie Riley; her special lifetime friend, Melba Corsbie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be Gary Keith, Josh Tippett, Mike Riley, Tony Riley, Ronnie Green, and Tim Wolfe.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented