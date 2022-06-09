FLORENCE
Martha Ann Fulmer, age 87, of Florence, passed away June 7, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 10, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Justin Pannell officiating. She will be laid to rest at Florence City Cemetery.
Ms. Fulmer was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar John “E.J.” Fulmer and Nettie Mitchell Fulmer. Survivors include her cousins, Charlotte Romine Winchester and Martha Erin Winchester, as well as many other cousins and close friends.
Ms. Fulmer was a lifelong member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, a graduate of Coffee High School and the University of North Alabama. She taught 8th grade American History at Florence City Schools. Martha Ann loved to travel and collect all things purple or lavender. She was very meticulous with her culinary delights, needle point and knitted creations. She was a reception volunteer for ECM Hospital, delivered Meals on Wheels, counted absentee ballots at the courthouse.
Serving as pallbearers will be the deacons and elders of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. Honorary pallbearers with be the 1953 Coffee High School “Good Ole Gals.”
The family would like to express their appreciation to Nancy and Billy Valentine, Karen Key, Karen Spence, Cynthia Brown, the staff at The Cottage, Mitchell Hollingsworth staff and Hospice of the Shoals for all of the love and concern shown to Martha Ann.
