ROGERSVILLE — Martha Ann Murray Bass, 85, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Visitation for Mrs. Bass will be Saturday, March 12th from 10-12 at Rogersville United Methodist Church with funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will be held in Oliver-Bedingfield Cemetery. Holly Woodall and Don Barnett will be officiating.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Walter William “Dink” and Ruby Lee Murray; and husband, William Julian Bass. She is survived by her children, Kyle Murray (Lynn) Bass, Kimberly Ann (Chris) Yarboro; grandchildren, Amelia Bass (Jeremiah) Toole, Andrew William (Lindsay) Bass, Graham Bass Yarboro, Benjamin Riley Yarboro; great-grandchildren, Wesley Ann Bass and William Julian Daniel “Liam” Toole; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family asks that donations be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church in memory of Ms. Martha.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Bass’ family.
Commented