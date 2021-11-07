FLORENCE — Martha Ann Tanksley Esslinger, 91, Florence, AL. 08-14-1930/10-29-2021
Her names reflect the fullness of her life through time and symbolize the love she so tenderly gave, and so graciously, gratefully received: Mopsy; Mother; Danaw; Maw - each representing the deep ties of daughter, sister, wife, friend, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
How dear was the soul that found happiness making the lives of others so rich and the burden of others so light.
Martha “Mopsy” Esslinger was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Samuel W. Esslinger, Jr.; her parents, William Arthur Tanksley and Nell Webb Tanksley; siblings, Eleanor T. Morrison, William Arthur Tanksley, Jr., and Virginia T. Babin.
Her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her children: Samuel Wesley Esslinger, III (Roberta), Nancy Esslinger Brock (Art), Chattanooga, TN, Mary V. Esslinger, Pensacola, FL, William R. Esslinger, Chattanooga, TN, and Emily Esslinger Rogers (Howard), Milton, GA; grandchildren: Wesley Brock (Heather), Philip Brock (Jodi), Jay Brock, Nick Rogers, Ben Rogers, and great-grandchildren: Evan Brock and Kai Brock.
She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Florence, Alabama and performed many volunteer functions there. She was alumni secretary for numerous years at the University of North Alabama. She enjoyed meeting with the Sewing Club of Forest Hills, where she resided for 57 years.
A memorial service will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Florence, AL, or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
