FLORENCE — Martha Anne Golightly Stephens, born January 20, 1939, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She spent her last days at home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a loving mother, grandmother (Annie), and friend. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cross-stitching, cooking, but most of all being with her family. She was a member of Crosspoint Church of Christ. She loved all of her church family.
Mrs. Stephens retired from the TimesDaily. After retirement, she volunteered at ECM Hospital and worked at the Courier Journal. She married the love of her life on October 16, 1953 at the age of 14.
Mrs. Stephens was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Brooks Stephens, Sr.; parents, Robert Edward Golightly and Edna Louise Risner Golightly; grandson, Thomas Brooks Stephens, III; and nephew, Eddie Marks.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Smith (Bob) of Huntsville; son, Thomas Brooks Stephens, Jr. (Lisa) of Lexington; grandchildren, Stephanie Vessey (Gary) of Huntsville, Sarah Shubert (Brandon) of Trussville, Catie Renfroe of Huntsville, Emily Gulley, Anna Roberson (Ryan), Callie Sinyard (Zack), all of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Jake Johnson, Carter Johnson, Spencer Healy, all of Huntsville, Sophia Shubert of Trussville, Katherine Gulley, Jack Roberson, John Roberson, Liza Kate Roberson, Joel Sinyard and Campbell Sinyard, all of Lexington; sister, Betty Llewellyn (David) of Florence; sisters-in-law, Betty Stephens of Florence and Betty Stephens of Arkansas.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 10-11:00 a.m at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Frank Mills officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tom Maggazzu, Larry McGee, Mike Colsten, Johnny Marks, Jim Cook, and Scotty Stephens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Stephens, Ellis Coates, Dewayne Oakley, Clifford Miles, Mary Beth Passarella, Renita Jimmar, the Shepherds at Crosspoint Church of Christ, Dr. William Heaton and Dr. Ricky Irons.
Special thanks to her special cousin, Cathy Risner, her caregivers, Lifeguard ambulance service, Occupants at Alexander Village, and Enhabit Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Susan G. Komen, St. Jude or an organization of your choice in her name.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
