KILLEN — Martha Ashley Dawn Brooks, 35, of Killen, passed away August 14, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1986.

Ashley was a homemaker, mother, and volunteer of many projects. She was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Mae Brooks; grandparents, Levi Clifford Brooks, Myrtle Kilburn, Paul Sylvester Vandiver, and Betty Louise Stewart; and aunt, Stephanie Vandiver.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Joe Quinichett; sons, Dylan Oneal Howard and William Levi Howard; daughter, Syenya Amunet Melouise Walton; father, William Otis Brooks; sister, Amber Hope Brooks and Betty Kealey Brooks (Auston); uncles, Morgan Vandiver and Paul Vandiver (Denise), and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Teddy Bear Foundation.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

