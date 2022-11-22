FLORENCE — Martha Burbank Pigg, passed away peacefully at her home on November 21, 2022. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Central Heights Community Cemetery with Brother Larry Burbank officiating.
She was born in Lauderdale County on April 9, 1939 to John Etheridge and Erma Burbank. She was married for 62 years to Jesse Ray Pigg. Martha was retired from Lauderdale County Schools system, where she was a cafeteria worker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Darnell Allison and Eathel Parr; her brothers, Ronnie Burbank, Billy Burbank, and Allen Burbank; two great-grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Jeanie Youngblood (Mike), and Tammie Murphy; one son, Johnny Pigg (Melanie); sisters, Patricia Thompson and Tonda Tyon; brothers, Berl Burbank, Jackie Burbank, and Larry Burbank; grandchildren, Michelle Partain (Gaylon), David Murphy, Emily Rodriguez (Jesse), Shane Youngblood (Lauren), Daniel Pigg (Courtney), Caitlin Wells (Chris), Drew Murphy (Jessica); 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Murphy, Drew Murphy, Shane Youngblood, Daniel Pigg, Gaylon Partain, and Jesse Rodriguez.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
