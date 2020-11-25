FLORENCE — Martha Burns Hughes, 92, passed away on November 22, 2020. She was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church where she attended most all of her adult live. There will be a graveside service at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Coats officiating today, November 25, 2020 at 11:00. Arrangements are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
Martha was married to her husband, Carlton, for 73 years. They lived life to the fullest with their love of dancing, great dinners, and many lifelong friendships which they greatly cherished. She was an amazing cook and always had some delicious baked treats for her family or friends to enjoy. More than anything, Martha loved being outdoors, working in her gorgeous yard, with her potted plants, and growing vegetables. Year after year, she and Carlton had the most beautiful landscapes, flowers, and gardens. She was also a gifted seamstress, from drapery, to bedding, to clothing, her skills were unmatched by any professional. She had an artistic eye when it came to anything with home décor or clothing style. Whether you knew her as Martha, mom, or MeMe, you were blessed to have had her as a part of your life and she will be greatly missed.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Burns; sister, Elizabeth Burns McKellips; brother, Jerry Burns; and husband, Carlton Hughes.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Hughes Moore (Paul), Carla Hughes Flannagin (Phillip); four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Webb House Retirement Center in McMinnville, Tennessee for the exceptional care they gave to Martha over the past four years. We are truly grateful.
