RUSSELLVILLE — Martha c. Fleming, 79, died March 23, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville with funeral following at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. www.pinkardfh.com

