KILLEN — Martha Carolyn Skains, 68, of Killen died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Ben Adomyetz officiating.
Mrs. Skains was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Brown and Fred Knight; special brother-in-law, Gerald Jones (Bubba).
She is survived by her soulmate, Rocky Nichols; children, Melissa Green, Brian Skains (Tina), and Derek Skains (Tamara); 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Joe Brazeale (Nelda), Jimmy Knight, Sharon Jones, Ricky Knight (Kathy), and James Smith (Judy); three nephews and six nieces.
Pallbearers will be Zach Skains, Hunter Skains, Trey Harrison, Richard Nabors, Skylar Skains, and Tyler Hodge.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Shoals with special recognition to Sherry Wilson Davis.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented