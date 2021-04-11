ATHENS — Martha Geneva Chance, age 90, of Athens, AL, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at home. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a hairdresser, worked for Leoma Post Office, the florist, and a member of Truth Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Donald Terry will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are husband of 74 years, Kenneth M. Chance, Athens, AL ; son, Kenneth Ray Chance, Athens, AL; granddaughter, Kenzi Hambrick (Bradley) Mt. Juliet, TN; great granddaughter, Brixlee Claire Hambrick, Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Jannie B. Swanner Athens, AL; and sister in law, Pearline (Dover) Flatt Russellville, AL ;
Preceded in death by parents, John L. and Monnie Lillian Bobo Flatt; and brother, James Melvin Flatt.
