LORETTO, TN — Martha Louise Cody, 78, died Thursday, December 31, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on January 4, 2021, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Cody was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

