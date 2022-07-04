ANDERSON — Martha Ann Cook, 65, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, July 4th from 10 - 11a.m., at Rogersville Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow in the chapel. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Cook family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
- US Navy offers cash for tips to seize Mideast drugs, weapons
- Lotteries for July 4
- What’s in your Fourth of July picnic basket?
- For Reddick, Road America win 'a huge sense of relief'
- Things dog owners should know
- Jabeur again hopes to capitalize on Wimbledon run
- NAMC offering robot-assisted colorectal surgery
Most Read
Articles
- What new laws went into effect today in Alabama?
- Tuscumbia resident offers solution to speeders on Decatur Street
- 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Lawrence Co. crash
- New laws kick into effect today in Tenn.
- Outcome in House District 2 race still in question
- Shoals residents purchase headstone for former slave's grave
- NAMC Rheumatology practice relocates to Muscle Shoals
- Rogersville firefighter offers his lawn care services
- Moulton man dies in motorcycle crash
- Fireworks laws vary across Shoals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented