Martha “Cookie” Kuhlman, 73, passed away at home peacefully with Eugene on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
She was born in Chicago, IL, in August of 1947. She was preceded in death by husband, Ken Kuhlman; daughter, Annette Parrish; grandson, Jaime; parents; and all siblings. Cookie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those that loved her. She enjoyed dancing at the club and visiting with friends. She enjoyed fishing and working in her yard until arthritis crippled her.
Cookie is survived by her life companion, Eugene Soles; four children, Brenda and Paul of Marengo, IL, Betsy and Greg Davis, Florence, Kenny and Tracy Kuhlman Jr., Waterloo, and Thomas and Judy Moore, Waterloo; ten grandchildren, Billy Jr, Jeremy, Heather, Brittney, Janet, Carrie, George, Katlin, Kenny and Jesus; and 13 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Izzy, Luka, Sophia, Knox, Livie, Connor, Remi, Elaina, Hunter, Delilah, Adam and Lillie; as well as many well-loved nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, with Thomas Moore officiating.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com. to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
