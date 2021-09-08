FLORENCE — Martha Corinne Whitehead, age 73 of Florence, passed away Sunday, September, 5, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park
Families often have one person who serves as its heart. Martha was the heart of our family. Wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who was tireless in her efforts and determined not to be hindered by her illness.
Martha was a member of the former Chisholm Heights Baptist Church and was retired from the H.D. Lee Company.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evelyn Lawson; and brother, Joe Lawson. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Oscar D. Whitehead; daughter, Julie Whitehead Jeffreys (Danny); sisters, Nancy Lavender (Larry) and Tammy Lawson Johnson; grandchildren, Kelsey Damone, Taylor Damone, and Kenzie Jeffreys; great-granddaughter, Addilyn Gray; and nephews, Robert Lavender and Jimmy Ray Johnson, III.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests masks to be worn for the visitation and services.
