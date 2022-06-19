HENRYVILLE, TENNESSEE — Martha Mozell Crane Davis, 87, died June 17, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from noon- 3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with burial in Henryville Cemetery. She was a member of Henryville United Methodist Church.

