FLORENCE — Martha Ann Danner, age 77 of Florence, passed away the morning of Monday, April 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating the ceremony will be Mark Mayfield of Leighton Baptist Church.
Known affectionately by her family as ‘Granny,’ Martha was an avid Braves baseball fan. She also enjoyed watching her great-grandkids play, tending to her yard, ice cold Coca-Cola’s and Little Debbie cakes.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry and Lila Palmer; brothers, Johnny and Charles Palmer; and husband, Billy Danner.
She is survived by brother, Clarence Palmer (Wanda); sister, Judy Hatchett; daughter, Anita Linville (Ray); son, Gerald McCrory (Melissa); grandchildren, Chris Joiner (Becky), Jeremy Joiner (Libby), April Lawson (Justin); and nine great-grandchildren.
