TOWN CREEK — Martha Dean Greene, 91, of Town Creek, Alabama passed away June 27, 2019 at NHC Healthcare, Moulton. Mrs. Greene was born October 25, 1927. She was a member of First Baptist Church Town Creek and Order of the Eastern Star, State of Alabama. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reno and Edith Brackin Smith; her husband of 58 years, John Greene; her granddaughter, Lauren Greene; sisters, Helen Berryman (Raymond) and Grace Bragwell (Carl).
She is survived by her son, Larry Greene (Pat) Decatur; daughter, Gala Schartzer (Tyler), Rogersville; granddaughter, Aundrea Bevis, Hunstville; sister, Alline Williams (Jack), Town Creek; several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 11 a.m. today, June 28, 2019 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with Brother Rick Gilley and Gary Dan Williams officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Williams, Randall Blaxton, David Berryman, Donnie Smith, Chuck Booth and Willard Nichols.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Brother Rick Gilley for his countless visits, her caregivers and the staff at NHC Healthcare Moulton, to the caregivers and the staff of Hospice of the Valley, Doctor John Wagner III and Doctor Rex Tuckier. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Town Creek or the Order of the Eastern Star No. 239 Scholarship Fund Leighton, Alabama.
