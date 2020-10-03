HACKLEBURG — Martha Ellen Hudson, 75, died October 2, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday 2 p.m. until service time beginning at 3 p.m. at Hackleburg Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery.

