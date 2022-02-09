LEIGHTON — Martha Ellen Qualls, 76, died February 2, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. James M.B. Church, Leighton. She will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Red Bank Cemetery, Town Creek.

