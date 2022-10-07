HUNTSVILLE — Feb. 23, 1937 - Oct. 4, 2022 — Martha Fern Steelman England passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 85. A native of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, she was the youngest of five sisters and one brother, and she never lost her youthful spirit.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, and her children: Brian (Brenda), Rebecca (Sam), Mark (Amy), Matt (Erin) and daughter-in-law Debbie, all of Huntsville, as well as her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her four sisters and her oldest son, Lee. She also had several daughters-in-love whom she mothered over the years, and many cousins, in-laws, and other relatives whom she loved.
Martha lived a long and happy life. She always said what she wanted in life was to have kids and be a mother, and that’s what she did. She was a loving and devoted mother to many, and always unfailingly interested in the lives and doings of her children and grands. For the last part of her life, everyone called her “Granny.” She had a beautiful smile that lit up the room. She loved the church, and over the years attended Monte Sano Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Highlands United Methodist Church, and finally, Holmes Street Methodist Church. She and Jim have remained dear friends with people from each of these churches through the years. She loved going to the Madison County Senior Center, and enjoyed weaving shawls and baskets there, and visiting with her friends. She loved Alabama football! She loved playing cards and had the best card-playing friends. Martha and her husband, Jim, made a life together for 65 years and took good care of each other until the end.
The visitation and memorial service for Martha will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Holmes Street United Methodist Church, 501 Holmes Ave. NE in Huntsville. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m.
