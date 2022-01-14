FLORENCE — Martha Fay Pugh, 81, of Florence, AL, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Friday, January 7, 2022. Fay’s final days were spent surrounded by her family and friends who loved and adored her.
The family will receive friends tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Saturday, January 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Ronald Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery, St. Joseph, TN.
Fay touched the lives of so many. She had a heart of gold and loved unconditionally. She could not say no when someone needed a helping hand. Fay loved spending summers camping and fishing at Brush Creek. If you spent any time around her camping, she made sure you knew how to bait a hook and catch a fish. However, she always caught the biggest fish. Fay worked as a seamstress for many years, but her joy came from taking care of her family. She was the rock that was always so strong for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Pugh; parents, James Wesley and Sudie Berry O’Kelley; children, Melinda Mae Whitfield, Thomas Glenn Pugh, and Anthony Dale Pugh; grandchildren, Kayla Pugh and Joshua Fry; siblings, Junior O’Kelley, Helen Clayton, Bobbie Dempsey, and Katherine Hodges.
She is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Keeton (Archie); daughter, Debbie Nash (Randy); son, Randy Pugh; daughter, Mary Potts (Buddy); daughter, Sandra Hamm (Wayne); son, Cory Pugh; lifelong best friend, Danise McDonald; 29 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Aiden Hart, John Kelton, Jared Wright, Josh Chapman, Jessie Dempsey, and Joel Dempsey.
Special thank you to the staff at North Alabama Medical Center CCU, especially nurse Debra Hoagland. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
