TUSCUMBIA — Martha Faye Jackson, 76, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Her visitation will be today, May 5, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will be Thursday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Jackson. She was a member of North Highland Baptist Church in Littleville.
She is survived by her children, Tony Jackson, Sherry and Chet French, and Bradley and Kenny Jackson; brother, Jerrell Sockwell; sister, Sharron Reid; grandchildren, Tiffany Starcher, Brittany Smallwood, Kurtis Gargis, Kyle Gargis, and CJ French; great-grandchildren, Allen Starcher, Easton Smallwood, Annie Smallwood, Emmitt Gargis and Kason Gargis; and her beloved dog, Samson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented