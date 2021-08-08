KILLEN — Martha Faye Mardis (Ford) died on the evening of August 3rd.
Martha was born June 28th, 1940 in Florence. She graduated Colbert County High School in 1958 and worked as a nurse until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey H. Mardis.
Martha is survived by her sister, Carol Taylor (Clint) of Waterloo, AL; two sons, Tony (Stephanie) of Hornsby, TN and Greg (Lili) of Dayton, TN. Martha had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
At a date to be determined, the family will hold a casting ceremony for Martha and Harvey at their home in Killen.
