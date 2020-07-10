RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Martha F. Murray, 75, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away July 9, 2020 at Russellville Hospital. Born in Russellville, she was retired as a receptionist with Amos Lumber Company and attended both Bethsaida and Tharptown Baptist Churches.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethsaida Cemetery.
Mrs. Murray is survived by her husband, Daniel Glen Murray; two daughters, Sherry Arthur (Kirk) and Tammy Thomas (Scott); brother, Odell McGuire and brother-in-law, Darrell Murray (Lorine); grandchildren, Tristin Thomas Hipps (Drake), Jacob Arthur, Breanna Arthur, Kayla Shae Thomas, Kacie Arthur, and Janna Shirey Tittle (Brandon); great-grandchild, Zane Tittle; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman and Lorene McGuire; brother Herman “Junior” McGuire; in-laws, Harlie and June Murray; brother-in-law, Galen Murray and sister-in-law, Sherry McGuire.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented