FORMERLY OF SHEFFIELD — Martha Frances Johnston, 90, died September 18, 2023. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Lipscomb University Scholarship Fund, lipscomb.edu, and click on the “Giving”tab.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you