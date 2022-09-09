PHIL CAMPBELL — Martha Gail Jones Adams, age 73, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at Russellville Hospital.
Martha worked as a cook at Russellville Health Care. She was a member of Chigger Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She loved her family more than anything and never gave up on them.
She was preceded in death her husband, Robert Junior Adams; stillborn son, Robert Wayne Adams; grandson, Wade Adams; father, Carlos Sam Jones; mother, Mary Mathheus Williams; and brother, David Wayne Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tammy Adams, Linda Hornsby; grandchildren, Brad Hornsby, Haley Hornsby, Andy Pounders, Kinsley Pounders; great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Cotton, Andrew James Pounders, Sadie Grace Hornsby, Patrick Drake Pounders; brother, Carlos Jones; special sisters-in-law, Sue Ann Jones, Linda Miller (husband, Bobby); and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. today, September 09, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Darren Steward and Brother Stan Galloway will speak at the service. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Phil Campbell Housing Authority, Dr. Morrow and his staff, as well as the nurses and staff of the ICU at Russellville Hospital for the love and care of our precious mother and grandmother.
