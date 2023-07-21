PHIL CAMPBELL — Martha Geneva Allen, 85, died July 19, 2023. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Phil Campbell. She was the wife of Emmitt Allen. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com
