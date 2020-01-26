FLORENCE — Martha Harriett James, age 94, of Florence, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home and went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 24, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Sarah Alice James Triplett; sister-in-law, Carole Willingham James; nephew, Daniel Carter James, Jr. and wife, Karen; niece, Rebecca Triplett Jones and husband, Steve; niece, Susan Triplett Anderson and husband, Terry; great nieces and great nephews, Daniel Collin James, Carly Anne James, Matthew Steven Jones, James Michael Jones, Mark Allen Jones, Carson Caine Anderson, Bentley Barbour Anderson, and Keaton Carroll Anderson. She was preceded in death by her father John Shelley “Pete” James and mother Ella Ruth Carter James, brother Daniel Carter James, brother-in-law James Carson Triplett, and beloved niece Connie Carole James.
Martha graduated from Coffee High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was employed for 18 years as the Assistant to the Circuit Court Clerk at the Lauderdale County Court House. Her career continued as a secretary in the Engineering Department at Ford Motor Company when the plant first opened. She was later promoted to be the Plant Manager’s Secretary where she worked until her retirement.
Family was especially important to Martha. She and her mother, sister, sister-in-law, and dear lifelong friend Frances Ruth McGee spent a great deal of time together and especially enjoyed shopping for antiques and other treasures. For many years, she bowled on two weekly leagues with her mother, sister, and sister-in-law and one year won the State Doubles Championship with her sister-in-law. Martha also adored her nieces and her nephew, and likewise they loved her like a second mother.
Martha was a lifelong member of St. James United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir most of her life. She was a faithful member of the Circle of Hope and will always be remembered for the beautiful baskets she lovingly prepared each fall for the church bazaar. For many years she volunteered her time tending to “Uncle Henry’s Garden” at St. James, which was named after and dedicated to her maternal grandfather, John Henry James. She also enjoyed folding the weekly church bulletins and serving on the Altar Guild arranging flowers for Sunday morning services for many years. In addition to her church, Martha was a generous charitable giver to many organizations; however, she particularly supported St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the National MS Society, and the Wounded Warriors Project in memory and in honor of several family members.
Martha was a member of the Better Garden Club and the Christian Women’s Club, and she used her gift of hospitality to open her home for many of their meetings and holiday gatherings. She took great pride in her home, and her yard was an equal source of joy to her.
Martha had a long, full, happy, and active life. In her later years, she slowed down a bit, but she never stopped going. Her beautiful red hair made her easy to spot as she popped in and out of shops looking for an exact “something” for her church bazaar baskets. She was truly an inspiration and will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell and his staff and the nurses and staff of Compassus Hospice for caring for Martha. We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Fannie Cooper, Anita Weakley, Clarissa Richardson, Yterria Jarmon, Karen Spence, Natalie Spence, and Anita Thomas, the caregivers who lovingly and tenderly cared for Martha during the last year of her life. We are so thankful to have had such a compassionate and dedicated group of women. There are not words enough to express our gratitude. We also appreciate Martha’s neighbors and church family who faithfully visited, brought meals, sent cards, sang to her, and most importantly covered her in prayer during her final months. She felt your love, and it meant so much to her.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 27th, from 2-3 pm at St. James United Methodist Church. A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at 3 pm, followed by a graveside service at Greenview Memorial Park. Her great-nephews will serve as pallbearers. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Martha, please consider a gift to St. James United Methodist Church designated for the perpetual care of Uncle Henry’s Garden.
