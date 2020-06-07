ATHENS — Martha Haygood Gibson, 75, of Athens, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and truly loved people.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Cherry Grove Baptist Church with Jerry Marlow and Mike Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Cemetery.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Jessie Haygood; husband, Billy Ray Gibson; sisters, Dell Bryant and Telia Jane Word; brother, Jimmy Haygood. She is survived by her children, Beverly (John) Hostetler and Daniel (Lori) Gibson; grandchildren, Matthew (Olivia) and Cody Gibson, Nathan and Rocio Hostetler; sisters, Emma Gail Hargrove and Cynthia (Ernie) Haygood; brother, Alton “Red” (Sandy) Haygood; special niece, Larine Clark and her children, Brandon, Adam and Alissa; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
