MUSCLE SHOALS — Martha Hicks Stoner, age 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on March 4, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Ismael Pruitt. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

