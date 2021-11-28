LORETTO, TN — Martha Faye Hill, 79, died November 26, 2021. Visitation will be held today from 3-7 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Smith Cemetery. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.