FLORENCE — Martha Ann Dodd Holt, 88, died March 10, 2023. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Cypress Inn, TN with Williams Funeral Home directing. She was the wife of the late Billy Holt. Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you