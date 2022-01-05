HALEYVILLE — Martha Hood, 62, died January 1, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.