HALEYVILLE — Martha Hood, 62, died January 1, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
