FLORENCE — Martha “Irene” Bevis, age 75, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Franklin Williams officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mother was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Dalton L. Bevis, Jr.; parents, Brother Nick and Christine Demus; sisters and their husbands, Ann and Sid Winter, and Lois and Tommy Gray; brother, Jimmy J. Demus; grandchild, Baby Bevis; great-grandchildren, Eli and Itty Bitty Ingram and Shelby Danielle Miller.
Survivors include her children, Kimberley D. Miller (Larry); and son, Dalton Lee Bevis, III (Shannon); grandchildren, Brandi Jackson (Donald), Jenna Ingram (Kevin) and Andrew Miller (Tiffany); great-grandchildren, Darrell Horton, Sha Bryan (Korey), Alexys Smith (Ben), Malakye, Ayden, Serra, Ella and Kynzee Jackson and Zoey, Brooklyn, Julianna, Levi and Kassidee Ingram.
Pallbearers will be Marty Robertson, Edwin Kasmeier, Shaun Sizemore, Eddie Rickard, Mike Gray and Robert Wanless. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Larry Miller, Andrew Miller, Kevin Ingram, Donald Jackson, Malakye Jackson, Ayden Jackson, Jerry Plaxco and Kenny Winter.
Mother was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church and volunteered many years for the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department. She worked for Kaye’s Shoe Store and Ledgewood Shoes for years, and retired from Plaxco Chiropractic. She was a talented seamstress and often made clothes for those in need. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family and she will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
We would like to express our love and appreciation to her many friends who helped care for her through the years, especially her loving daughter-in-law, Shannon, who loved and cared for her like her own mother. A special thank you to Dr. Robert Bailey and to Mitchell-Hollingsworth for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
