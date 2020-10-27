FLORENCE — Martha “Irene” Bevis, 75, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Dalton L. Bevis, Jr. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

