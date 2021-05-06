SHEFFIELD — Martha Jane Grissom Carpenter, 91, died May 4, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

