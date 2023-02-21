HALEYVILLE — Martha Jane Hallman, 78, died February 19, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. She was the widow of Lum Benjamin “L.B.” Hallman.

